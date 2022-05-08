SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47.
About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQL Technologies (SKYX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.