SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Shares of SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47.

Get SQL Technologies alerts:

About SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.