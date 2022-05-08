Stacks Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $21.01 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,039,823.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.00282092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00195696 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00195268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00555502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00152457 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00038831 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,650,963 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

