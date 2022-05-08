STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.43

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 59111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

