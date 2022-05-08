Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXI opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

