Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SXI stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Standex International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

