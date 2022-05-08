Starfox Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,639 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. NRG Energy makes up about 0.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 980,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 265,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $41.40. 7,897,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $6.53. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

