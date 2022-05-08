Starfox Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.
BSV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 4,115,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.