Starfox Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 4,115,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,599. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.