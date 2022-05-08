Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $79.66. 2,458,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,539. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

