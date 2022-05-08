stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,582,315% against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00356434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00192180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00551424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038923 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,597.87 or 1.92540050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

