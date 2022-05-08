Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 14,500 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Axos Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 622,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,430. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

