Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 14,875 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Comerica makes up 2.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Comerica worth $19,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

CMA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,706. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

