Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.18% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

ZION stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. 1,168,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

