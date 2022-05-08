Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 1,800 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for 3.5% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $23,068,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,888,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,930,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 504,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

