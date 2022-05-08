Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of F.N.B. worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. 2,728,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

