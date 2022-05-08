Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$0.30 price target on the stock.
Wildpack Beverage stock opened at 0.20 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 1.10.
About Wildpack Beverage (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wildpack Beverage (WLDPF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.