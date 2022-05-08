StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

