StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $89.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.