StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First United alerts:

First United stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. First United has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.