StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FRD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

