StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GLMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.