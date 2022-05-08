StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,209.23% and a negative return on equity of 182.20%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.