StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.61 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

