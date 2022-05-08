StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.61 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
