StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

