StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PTNR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partner Communications (PTNR)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.