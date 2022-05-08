StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PTNR opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

