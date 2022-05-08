StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.44.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.