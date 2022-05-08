StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $109.51 million and a PE ratio of 18.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth $177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

