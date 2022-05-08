StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.91.

AGCO stock opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

