StockNews.com Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

