StockNews.com Lowers Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

