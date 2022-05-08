Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.88. 6,375,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

