Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $118.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 3.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 1.78% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $118,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 134,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,423,000 after acquiring an additional 201,291 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,530,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,559,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 6,663,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,089. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.