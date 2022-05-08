Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 33,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.92. 299,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,146. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $500.74 and a 200-day moving average of $492.56.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

