Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,503 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.