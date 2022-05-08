Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($4.82).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

SDRY traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 147.80 ($1.85). 667,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,649. The stock has a market cap of £121.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 137.75 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 493 ($6.16). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,612.12). Insiders have acquired 10,251 shares of company stock worth $1,695,090 over the last quarter.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

