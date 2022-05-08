SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 4.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SVB Financial Group worth $38,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

SIVB traded down $19.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.74. 789,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $466.56 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

