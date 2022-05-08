Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.40

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.40 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.10). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11), with a volume of 570,251 shares traded.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of £242.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a current ratio of 17.12.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)
Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.
