SYNC Network Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00244202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00471102 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,127,851 coins and its circulating supply is 124,573,314 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.