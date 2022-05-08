Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $4,238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $8,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

