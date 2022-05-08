Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SKT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 363.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.