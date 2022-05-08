Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $225.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

