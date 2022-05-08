TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 129,624 shares worth $8,952,248.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$71.43. 3,409,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.77. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$70.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

