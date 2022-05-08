TD Securities Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $18.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

NYSE ERF opened at $13.18 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after buying an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 875,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $48,945,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

