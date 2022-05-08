TD Securities Trims Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to C$49.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

EIFZF opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.