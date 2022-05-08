Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 25,300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.