Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 38.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 229,692 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 213,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

