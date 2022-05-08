Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

