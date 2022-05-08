TEMCO Price Tops $0.0041 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $16.43 million and approximately $253,970.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,078,342.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00291480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00188933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00558458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038727 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,598.03 or 2.01507309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.