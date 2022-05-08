Teramo Advisors LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Navitas Semiconductor comprises 0.1% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 704,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

