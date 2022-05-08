Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $167.45. 5,724,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,273. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

