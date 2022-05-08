Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

TXRH stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.24.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $3,934,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,906,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.